Fans and netizens alike have discovered a sign in the newest BTS logos and teasers.

Earlier today, BTS revealed their comeback map, listing the cities of London, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Seoul, and New York City.

Netizens have literally connected the dots between the listed cities to see that the number seven is formed.



Many fans are impressed with the symbolism and the intrigue and anticipation are already starting to grow.

Ok I am SO mindblown at this moment I can't properly think...WOW! A 7 CONNECTS all these cities....@BTS_twt #7isComing — On Wings Of Love - BTS CB Lockdown⁷ 💜💙 (@OWOLMovie) January 8, 2020

oh my god... this is madness — sam⁷ (@perfectlyjimin) January 8, 2020

