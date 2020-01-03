GOT7 Mark's endorses a lipstick, sales reach $145,000 in 8 hours

GOT7's Mark has shown off his immense influencer power by selling out a lipstick within 8 hours!

The star has been reported to be a brand ambassador for cosmetic brand Lip Tiara.

Mark's ambassadorship has led to a whopping 145,000 USD worth of sales within a mere 8 hours, showing off his selling power as an idol and an influencer.

The items sold in great amounts after the collaboration was announced on Weibo, and fans noticed that that the products were quickly sold out on Chinese e-retailer Tmall. The website restocked the products only to have them sell out again.

Congratulations to Mark!

