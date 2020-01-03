Jennie gifts Jisoo with a Cartier wedding ring for her birthday

BLACKPINK's Jennie went full out for Jisoo's birthday present this year.
The starlet got her fellow member a Cartier wedding ring that Jisoo was showing off on V-Live.
Jisoo thanked Jennie on V-Live as she flaunted the beautiful ring for her fans.
7
2
BLACKPINK's Jennie went full out for Jisoo's birthday present this year.
The starlet got her fellow member a Cartier wedding ring that Jisoo was showing off on V-Live.
Jisoo thanked Jennie on V-Live as she flaunted the beautiful ring for her fans.
-1
These two are adorable! That ring is gorgeous too.
-1
this is the group to be in cause if youre in bts you just gonna get some shoes kookie drew on with 3 yellow posca pens
1 more reply
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment