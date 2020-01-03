7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

Jennie gifts Jisoo with a Cartier wedding ring for her birthday

BLACKPINK's Jennie went full out for Jisoo's birthday present this year.

The starlet got her fellow member a Cartier wedding ring that Jisoo was showing off on V-Live. 

Jisoo thanked Jennie on V-Live as she flaunted the beautiful ring for her fans. 

Kirsty_Louise 4 minutes ago
4 minutes ago

These two are adorable! That ring is gorgeous too.

caratcake 11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago

this is the group to be in cause if youre in bts you just gonna get some shoes kookie drew on with 3 yellow posca pens

Share

