Jennie gifts Jisoo with a Cartier wedding ring for her birthday

BLACKPINK's Jennie went full out for Jisoo's birthday present this year.

You guys.. jennie gifted her a cartier wedding ring 🥺 pic.twitter.com/kFBZjV913L — ً (@jenkimsoo) January 3, 2020

The starlet got her fellow member a Cartier wedding ring that Jisoo was showing off on V-Live.

Jennie gave Jisoo the ring that she's wearing and when Jisoo was at home, Jennie asked



Jennie: Are you wearing your ring?

Jisoo: No...

Jennie: WHY NOT!?!?

Jisoo: Because I'm at home...?



😂😂😂#OurHappinessJISOODay#우리의행복_지수야_생일츄카해 — ×+ (◍•ᴗ•◍) 🤒 (@poopheyy) January 3, 2020

Admin Note: #Jennie and #Jisoo celebrated the latter's birthday earlier. Jennie gave Jisoo the ring she's wearing on today's VLIVE.



Jisoo: "thank you pabo-ya~!" pic.twitter.com/4uROtjdOhB — 𝙅𝙀𝙉𝙉𝙄𝙀 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 (@NEWSJENNlE) January 3, 2020

Jisoo thanked Jennie on V-Live as she flaunted the beautiful ring for her fans.