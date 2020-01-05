61

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS win “Golden Disc Awards” Daesang for the 3rd year running with record-high score of 99.2 out of 100 points

The “34th Golden Disc Awards” took place on January 4 and 5 this year at Gocheok Sky Dome. Among the many awards given out, the score evaluation for the prestigious Daesang is based on 60 percent of sales and 40 percent of expert reviews. 30 candidates were picked for this award based on their album sales, and music experts further reviewed these candidates.

Amidst the 30 candidates, BTS grabbed daesang with the record-high score of 99.2 out of 100 points. Their album “MAP OF SOUL: PERSONA” recorded high sales in the past year of 3.69M copies, charting them as the highest selling album released in Korea.

Furthermore, out of the 50 experts on the Golden Disc Awards evaluation panel, 49 picked BTS as their candidate for the daesang.

The panel of experts states, “MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA made history in K-pop. If it’s not BTS, the sales record of 3.69M is impossible break for the time being.

Congratulations to BTS!

If you have missed out any of the performances from “34th Golden Disc Awards”, check them out here!

This isn't the first time BTS is breaking records but sometimes even I'm overwhelmed.

Anyways ppl on twt are telling me that the upcoming album's name is 'ego', not 'shadow' after looking at the vcr. I hope I'm not clowned.

When you don't live in Korea so you can't watch any award shows

