BTS has made a huge splash with their new single and music video release for "Black Swan".

The group is currently trending number one on Twitter as fans rave over BTS's latest comeback, leading to #BlackSwan trending number one worldwide on Twitter!

Fans have been raving over the performance, stating:

My interpretation: Remember the bright, colorful building in Boy With Luv? We never got to see the inside... even the parts that looked like rooms were actually on the outside. THIS is how the inside looks. Not quite as cheerful. Persona to Shadow. @BTS_twt #BlackSwan pic.twitter.com/fNqGnMTiqD — alapadma⁷ (@alapadma2) January 17, 2020

ARMY comeback power is 🤯



This map shows ‘normal’ fandom activity before #BlackSwan was released [💜]. Then see what happened after the song dropped [💙]



At least 13 worldwide trends were created by ARMY in the last 9 hours 🌎 (map timezone - PST) @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/7c1Qde9QcO — BTS • ARMY Research 🔍 ⁷ (@ResearchBTS) January 17, 2020

What do you think of BTS's recent new single?