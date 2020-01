BLACKPINK Jennie's pigtail look has netizens buzzing about how adorable she is.

BLACKPINK recently performed at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on January 4 and January 5 as part of their world tour where Jennie was spotted wearing adorable pigtails. Netizens have been raving over her look stating:

"These visuals are unbelievable."

"She really looks like a doll."

"Jennie is cute whatever she does."





Check out more pictures below! What do you think of Jennie's look?