Ariana Grande confirms her photo with Jungkook is real

Ariana Grande has confirmed that the photo above taken with BTS' Jungkook is real.

Last May, Jungkook attended Ariana Grande's concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

After the concert, Ariana Grande posted the above photo onto her Instagram and thanked Jungkook for coming to her concert. However, some people thought the photo was edited after it was posted.

On January 15, Ariana Grande set the record straight when a Twitter user asked her, "please, PLEASE tell the audience that this isn’t an edit because a lot of people tend to think so... ALOT. @ArianaGrande. [sic]" Ariana responded, "it’s not. ask @AlfredoFlores ! but wow what a moment. 🤍 WHYYY would i post an edit thanking him for coming to my show. 😭 [sic]"