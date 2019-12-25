SBS's annual music festival '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome on December 25 KST!



This year's event was hosted by AOA's Seolhyun and Jun Hyun Moo, and BTS opened with a special Christmas carol stage. Along with amazing collaborations, the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' featured performances by GOT7, NU’EST, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, BTS, Seventeen, TWICE, AOA, MONSTA X, A Pink, GFriend, ASTRO, Stray Kids, Kim Chung Ha, Oh My Girl, NCT Dream, ITZY, N.Flying, NCT 127, and TXT.



Watch performances from the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' below!

===

BTS





TXT



ITZY



Stray Kids





ASTRO





Kim Chung Ha





N.Flying





NCT





MONSTA X





Hwa Sa x Kim Chung Ha





JR x Jackson





Oh My Girl





GFriend





Shin Seung Hoon feat. Seungkwan & Dokyum





Oh My Girl's Seunghee





GFriend's Eunha





Solar x Eunha x Seunghee





A Pink





AOA





NU'EST





MAMAMOO





Seventeen





GOT7





Red Velvet





TWICE





BTS



===