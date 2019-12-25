SBS's annual music festival '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome on December 25 KST!
This year's event was hosted by AOA's Seolhyun and Jun Hyun Moo, and BTS opened with a special Christmas carol stage. Along with amazing collaborations, the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' featured performances by GOT7, NU’EST, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, BTS, Seventeen, TWICE, AOA, MONSTA X, A Pink, GFriend, ASTRO, Stray Kids, Kim Chung Ha, Oh My Girl, NCT Dream, ITZY, N.Flying, NCT 127, and TXT.
Watch performances from the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' below!
BTS
TXT
ITZY
Stray Kids
ASTRO
Kim Chung Ha
N.Flying
NCT
MONSTA X
Hwa Sa x Kim Chung Ha
JR x Jackson
Oh My Girl
GFriend
Shin Seung Hoon feat. Seungkwan & Dokyum
Oh My Girl's Seunghee
GFriend's Eunha
Solar x Eunha x Seunghee
A Pink
AOA
NU'EST
MAMAMOO
Seventeen
GOT7
Red Velvet
TWICE
BTS
