Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Watch Performances from the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon'!

SBS's annual music festival '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome on December 25 KST!

This year's event was hosted by AOA's Seolhyun and Jun Hyun Moo, and BTS opened with a special Christmas carol stage. Along with amazing collaborations, the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' featured performances by GOT7, NU’EST, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, BTS, Seventeen, TWICE, AOA, MONSTA X, A Pink, GFriend, ASTRO, Stray Kids, Kim Chung Ha, Oh My Girl, NCT Dream, ITZY, N.Flying, NCT 127, and TXT.

Watch performances from the '2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' below!
BTS


TXT


ITZY


Stray Kids


ASTRO


Kim Chung Ha


N.Flying


NCT


MONSTA X


Hwa Sa x Kim Chung Ha


JR x Jackson


Oh My Girl


GFriend


Shin Seung Hoon feat. Seungkwan & Dokyum


Oh My Girl's Seunghee


GFriend's Eunha


Solar x Eunha x Seunghee


A Pink


AOA


NU'EST


MAMAMOO


Seventeen


GOT7


Red Velvet


TWICE


BTS

Red Velvet, Wendy
Dispatch releases details of Wendy's accident
10 hours ago   73   181,599
Stray Kids
Stray Kids "Mixtape: Gone Days" M/V
3 hours ago   1   518
