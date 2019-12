Super Junior's Kyuhyun and TVXQ's Changmin visited SHINee's Minho while he was on his military break.

Changmin posted a cozy photo of the three at a restaurant with the caption: 'Seeing that we're gathered like this, it is indeed the holidays." The three are seen smiling for the camera and Minho in particular looks incredibly happy.

We hope Minho finishes his service safely!