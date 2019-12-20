Park Min Young's label to take legal action against malicious commenters

Park Min Young's label is taking legal action against malicious commenters.



On December 20, Namoo Actors announced they would be taking legal action against malicious comments online on Park Min Young's behalf. The label stated, "Our agency is partaking in legal action on behalf of Park Min Young against online posts and comments that include malicious personal attacks, false information, sexual harassment, defamation, and violations of portraits rights."



The label further stated there has already been legal action on multiple occasions, and they've pursued fines and prison sentences against malicious commenters.



Stay tuned for updates.

