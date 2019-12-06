'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho listed as a guest on next week's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

According to NBC on December 6, one of South Korea's most celebrated film directors - Bong Joon Ho of the recent 'Palme d'Or' production 'Parasite' - will be making a guest appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'!

Director Bong Joon Ho is listed as one of the guests for 'The Tonight Show's upcoming broadcast on December 9, alongside Timothée Chalamet, Ashley Graham, and Summer Walker. The director will likely discuss his hit film 'Parasite', currently showing in select theaters across the U.S.

Will you be catching director Bong Joon Ho on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'?

