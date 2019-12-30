Netizens stunned by the detailing on Kim Chung Ha's stage outfits

Netizens are stunned by the detail gone into Kim Chung Ha's stage outfits.

A recent internet community post went viral after revealing the intense detail and care put into her stage outfits.

The costumes show delicate and complicated embroidery the elevates the clothes to the next level.

Netizens have commenting stating:

"Is this real? Insane."

"NCT coordinator, are you watching?"



"Daebak"



"Chung Ha is a Goddess."



"Wow, I feel like that would like really good on Chung Ha."

"This is a work of art."

What do you think of Chung Ha's stage outfits?