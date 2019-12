'2019 SBS Gayo Daejeon' has announced special stages!

In addition to BTS' Christmas carol medley opening, Red Velvet's Wendy, Oh My Girl's Seunghee, GFriend's Eunha, and MAMAMOO's Solar will have an animation OST song that 'everyone will recognize.' In addition, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and Red Velvet's Irene will have a duet song together as well.

Make sure to tune in later this week on the 25th at 5:40 PM KST on SBS!