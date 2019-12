GOT7's Yugyeom will be sitting out of 'MBC Gayo Festival'.

JYP Entertainment announced that the GOT7 maknae will be sitting out due to unspecified health issues. The announcement explained that it was according to doctors' recommendations. Because of the health issues, Yugyeom will not be attending the '2019 MBC Gayo Festival' on the 30th and 31st.

Feel better soon, Yugyeom!