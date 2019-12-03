Cha In Ha's past interview resurfaces after his recent passing

Actor Cha In Ha's previous interview has resurfaced following his recent passing.

Cha In Ha was found dead in his home on December 3rd. Just two days before his death, he posted photos of himself on social media being happy and positive.

An interview video, which was released by his company on the 15th of last month, is drawing attention. In the video, he had positive energy and was full of passion for acting. He expressed that he wished he could have done more. He shared the meaning of his stage name 'Cha In Ha', how he started acting, the items he always has with him, his favorite works and actors, his favorite restaurants, and how to heal.

Cha In Ha expressed himself as "a person who can't be defined in one word" and said that "anyone can get new inspiration depending on the environment."

He said that after work, taking a shower at home and lying down and eating sweets was his favorite time of day.

In particular, he stated: "I want to be a person who gives a constant change to the audience as an actor and as a human being, I want to be able to accept constant change calmy without being shaken by my external environment. As an actor, I want to be someone who can constantly show a new side of himself and keep his audience guessing. 2019 was a time when I kept running with the courage and hope to do better. Next year, I will become an even better Cha In Ha.”





Unfortunately, his dreams stopped at the young age of 27. The recently premiered MBC drama 'Love with Flaws' remains his final work.