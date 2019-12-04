4

2

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Golden Child's 'dongsaeng team' tests their telepathy skills with 'NewsAde'

AKP STAFF

In light of their recent comeback with "Wannabe", Golden Child visited the 'NewsAde' studio for all kinds of fun and games including the studio's signature 'Telepathy Test'!

First up went Golden Child's "dongsaeng team" members including Seungmin, Donghyun, Jaehyun, Joochan, and Jibeom. The questions ranged from "Name one winter snack", to "What do you want to eat tonight for dinner?", "Name a song that matches Golden Child well, by another artist", and more. 

Watch above to see just how completely out of sync with one another these 5 Golden Child members were, and stay tuned for the "hyung team"s turn, coming soon!

  1. Golden Child
0 233 Share 67% Upvoted
G-Dragon, Hongki, Taeyeon, Kikwang, IU, Taemin, Sunmi, Heechul, Changmin, Dara, Taecyeon
#10YearChallenge for 2nd Generation K-pop Idols
4 hours ago   41   32,733
Amber
Amber shares dark, shadowy MV for 'Numb'
21 minutes ago   0   414
G-Dragon, Hongki, Taeyeon, Kikwang, IU, Taemin, Sunmi, Heechul, Changmin, Dara, Taecyeon
#10YearChallenge for 2nd Generation K-pop Idols
4 hours ago   41   32,733

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND