Golden Child's 'dongsaeng team' tests their telepathy skills with 'NewsAde'

In light of their recent comeback with "Wannabe", Golden Child visited the 'NewsAde' studio for all kinds of fun and games including the studio's signature 'Telepathy Test'!

First up went Golden Child's "dongsaeng team" members including Seungmin, Donghyun, Jaehyun, Joochan, and Jibeom. The questions ranged from "Name one winter snack", to "What do you want to eat tonight for dinner?", "Name a song that matches Golden Child well, by another artist", and more.

Watch above to see just how completely out of sync with one another these 5 Golden Child members were, and stay tuned for the "hyung team"s turn, coming soon!