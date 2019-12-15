10

Song Min Ho confirmed for 'SEEA 2019' exhibition

WINNER's Song Min Ho is confirmed to be making his debut as an artist through the upcoming 'SEEA 2019' ('Special Exhibition for Emerging Artists 2019').

Earlier, there were reports that Song Min Ho would be making his artist debut at the 'SEEA 2019', and now it's been confirmed. He'll be displaying 3 of his art pieces at 'SEEA 2019', where 51 other emerging artists will also be displaying their art. 

The special exhibition is set to take place from December 17-25 at the Sungnam Art Center in Sungnam, Gyeonggi-do.

diadems-506 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

So many idols pose as artists because they either like to go to museums or splashed some point on a pair of shoes, but Minho is one of the few in kpop whom I'd actually consider a legit artist.

