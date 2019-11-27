Fans are excited to see all 13-members of Cosmic Girls in their '2020 Season's Greetings' preview film

Fans are doing a double-take after seeing all 13-members of Cosmic Girls back together again, in the girls' latest video teaser for their '2020 Season's Greetings' package!

The last time that Cosmic Girls promoted as a 13-member group was back in early 2018, during their comeback with their 4th mini album title track "Dream Your Dream". Shortly afterward, Starship Entertainment revealed that members Meiqi, Xuanyi, and Cheng Xiao would be taking a break from Korean promotions in order to focus on their activities in China - with Meiqi and Xuanyi promoting as members of the project group Rocket Girls.

But now, Ujungs (Cosmic Girls's official fan club) may be able to look forward to more of the 13-member Cosmic Girls! Judging by the teaser for the group's '2020 Season's Greetings' above, the special package will certainly contain 13-member content.

Meanwhile, Meiqi and Xuanyi are expected to wrap up their promotions as Rocket Girls some time in 2020.