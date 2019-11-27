9

Actor Kim Woo Bin to spend time with fans for the first time since his recovery with a solo fan meeting

On November 27, actor Kim Woo Bin announced his first solo fan meeting since his return to promotions!

Back on November 21, Kim Woo Bin greeted the public with a healthy, bright smile at the '40th Blue Dragon Film Awards', attending the event as a presenter. The event marked Kim Woo Bin's first ever public appearance since his lengthy hiatus which began in 2016, after his nasopharyngeal cancer diagnosis.

According to his label SidusHQ, Kim Woo Bin's upcoming solo fan meeting '2019 Kim Woo Bin - Thank You' will take place this December 8 at the SMTOWN Theater. The star plans on expressing his gratitude toward fans, for their well wishes in the past 3 years. 

Stay tuned for updates on Kim Woo Bin's return to promotions. 

