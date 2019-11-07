HyunA stuns with her gorgeous bare faced visuals

HyunA's barefaced visuals are on another level and her most recent Youtube video definitely proves it.

The singer uploaded a makeup tutorial video to her personal Youtube account where fans got to see a sneak peek of her without any makeup. HyunA explains that she usually has to wear makeup 360 days out of the year, which is why she tries to go barefaced on her days off.

Netizens are marveling over her gorgeous beauty, stating:

"She's really pretty even without makeup."

"I feel like she's the celebrity with very little difference in her before and after makeup visuals."

"She's naturally gorgeous."





Check out HyunA's make up tutorial below!