Netizens react to X1 and IZ*ONE's exclusion from the 2019 MAMA Awards

Netizens have been furiously reacting after it was announced that X1 and IZ*ONE would be pulled from the lineup of the 2019 MAMA awards.

Due to the recent controversy surrounding the 'Produce 101' series due to voter fraud, it seems like the ultimate decision was made to pull both groups from performing.

Netizens have much to say about this fact, especially Mnet's refusal to take a stance while the idols from the groups continue to receive lots of hate. Comments include:

"Mnet has nothing to say for 20 days as fans lose their mental state."

"Mnet is the one who caused this. Shouldn't they just cancel MAMA altogether? Why do X1 and IZ*ONE have to be the victims?"

"What sin did the debuted idols commit to deserve this?"

"Don't let the kids suffer and take some responsibility for your actions."

"They shouldn't be doing MAMA at all but I guess they just can't let that go."







What do you think of this situation?