MV director thanks Big Hit for giving him a large budget to produce TXT's 'Magic Island' MV

TXT's MV director has given his thanks to Big HIt Entertainment for giving him a large budget to work with to produce the 13-minute MV for their newest track "Magic Island".

The director recently uploaded an Instagram post that stated:

"Directors always want more budget to work with. It isn't because they're greedy but because they want to make more art with more freedom. There are many instances where the MV making costs more than the song. Whether or not what the director wants to portray in the music, it's nice to make what I envision without budget limitations. Please look up Magic Island by TXT on Youtube. Thank you for letting me use a lot of money to make this."





What did you think of the MV?

