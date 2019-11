Actress Ham So Won revealed her plans to have a second child on the November 27th broadcast of JTBC's 'Give Me A Meal'.

Ham So Won casually brought up the fact when asked by MC Kang Ho Dong if she had plans for a second child. She stated: "We are trying for a second child right now".





Ham So Won and her husband Jin Hua are currently well known for their appearance on the show 'Flavor of Wife'.