SHINee's Minho runs into actor Park Joong Hoon while on break from his mandatory military service

On November 22, veteran actor Park Joong Hoon revealed that he ran into SHINee's Minho recently at the gym!

The actor wrote, alongside a friendly selca, "Minho, one dongsaeng I love! He's working out at the gym even on his first day of break from military service. He's become an even cooler man."

Fans know that Minho is currently carrying out his mandatory military service duties as a member of the marine corps, after enlisting back on April 15 of this year. Meanwhile, Park Joong Hoon recently greeted viewers with a guest appearance on 'Radio Star'.