Na-Eun decides to forgive the netizen that left malicious hate comments

A Pink's Na-Eun has decided to halt her suit against a malicious commenter.

Play M Entertainment announced, "Hello, this is Play M Entertainment. Back on June 21st, we filed a suit to the Gangnam Police District's Cyber Investigations Team about a person who had continuously attacked, sexually harassed, and spread false information about A Pink's Na-Eun. As she and the label had suffered, we had requested strong investigations, and we were able to find the identity of the attacker. We found out that he is currently being hospitalized. He is a graduate of Korea's best 'S' University's law school, and became mentally ill after spending a lot of time preparing for the bar. Na-Eun learned of the attacker's condition and received his family's sincere apology, and she has decided graciously to forgive him completely. However, our label will continue to seek legal action against those who comment maliciously about A Pink as well as all of our other artists and take action. We will work our best to protect our label artist. Thank you."

Do you think she did the right thing forgiving him?