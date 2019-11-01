Momoland's JooE, NCT's Doyoung, and more to join the cast of 'Laws of Jungle' in Sunda Islands

Popular reality show 'Laws of the Jungle' has announced their cast line up for the next season which will take place in the Sunda islands!

The cast consists of seven new members, including Momoland's Jooe and NCT's Doyoung. Other members include Norazo's Jobin, actor Oh Dae Hwan, actor Kang Kyun Joon, actress Bae Yoon Kyung, and comedian Kim Su Yong who will join original cast members Kim Byung Man and Oh Woo Jin.



The first broadcast is set to air at the beginning of November so stay tuned for more updates!