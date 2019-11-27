Lee Soo Geun may be banned from broadcasting due to this new law

9

Popular comedian Lee Soo Geun may be banned from public broadcasting due to this new law. 

The amendment to the Broadcasting Law, which was proposed by the Democratic Party's lawmakers on November 25th, contained information that prevented people from appearing on broadcast because they were found to been charged with either drug-related crimes, sex crimes, drunk driving, or gambling. 

Many actors and entertainers besides Lee Soo Geun could be affected such as T.O.P for marijuana usage, S.E.S's Shoo for gambling, and many more.

Netizens have been reacting to this news, stating: 

"If this law passes, his Youtube channel is going to take off."

"Let's make this law not happen..."

"Take it, easy politicians..." 

What do you think of this situation? 

eottoke11,470 pts 1 hour ago 2
1 hour ago

this law is so “joseon dynasty” style. they like people to go on exile just like in joseon dynasty. that’s why so many koreans commit suicide because there’s no second chances when they make mistakes in life. this law just promotes cancel culture. so what are these celebrities going to do now if they’re going to be banned from broadcasting? are they forever a sinner or a criminal that’s why they’re banning them?

4

red_beryl4,205 pts 53 minutes ago 3
53 minutes ago

This law should apply to sex offenders, murderers and those who solicited prostitution. Such people should be gone from the screens forever.

