Lee Soo Geun may be banned from broadcasting due to this new law

Popular comedian Lee Soo Geun may be banned from public broadcasting due to this new law.

The amendment to the Broadcasting Law, which was proposed by the Democratic Party's lawmakers on November 25th, contained information that prevented people from appearing on broadcast because they were found to been charged with either drug-related crimes, sex crimes, drunk driving, or gambling.

Many actors and entertainers besides Lee Soo Geun could be affected such as T.O.P for marijuana usage, S.E.S's Shoo for gambling, and many more.

Netizens have been reacting to this news, stating:

"If this law passes, his Youtube channel is going to take off."

"Let's make this law not happen..."

"Take it, easy politicians..."

What do you think of this situation?

