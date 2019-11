IU's concert may as well as be an awards show as famous stars gathered at one place to watch the popular star perform.

Many celebrity fans as they were captured on camera at her recent concert at the KSPO Dome from November 23rd to 24th.

Here are some of the stars that attended:





Girlfriend's Sowon, Umji, Eunha, and Yuju

Gugudan's Sejeong

Weki Meki's Doyeon and Lina





Zico





Yeo Jin Goo





Brown Eyed Girls' Gain

EXO's Suho





Kim Soo Hyun





Lee Jun Ki

Song Hye Kyo