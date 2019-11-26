Lee Hyori states she dislikes selfies and face editing apps

Lee Hyori revealed her dislike for face editing apps.

The popular star appeared in a video on the Youtube Channel 'Hong's MakeuPlay' where the vlog showed Lee Hyori getting ready for a photoshoot.

As she chatted with the artist doing her makeup, Lee Hyori stated: "I don't like apps that edit your face but I don't like it just naturally either. I think just not taking selfies is the best way to make my day happier", which elicited a lot of laughter.

She continued, stating: "But I do really like apps that make your legs look longer. YoonA told me about it!" Lee Hyori had previously filmed the second season of 'Hyori's Bed and Breakfast' with YoonA and demonstrated their close friendship.



What do you think of Lee Hyori's statement? Check out the video below with English subtitles!

