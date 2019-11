Solo artist Kim Chung Ha flew to the luxurious island of Bali for a stylish getaway, in 'Nylon' magazine's December issue!

Despite the heat of the Bali sun, Kim Chung Ha showcased nothing but professionalism during her photoshoot in various knitted sweaters, matched with skirts, knee-high boots, and more.



You can check out some of her pictorial preview cuts below, and find her full photoshoot as well as interview in the next issue of 'Nylon'.