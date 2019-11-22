ONF answer 'TMI' questions from fans with 'The Star'

Boy group ONF recently sat down with 'The Star' magazine to answer all kinds of fan-sent questions, in light of their group pictorial featured in the magazine's December issue!

The boys received a diary filled with various fan-sent questions, and read through each, containing remarks like "ONF oppas went on strict diets for this comeback, so what were the foods you craved the most while dieting? How did you stay away from eating those foods?" or "ONF is the definition of perfect so it seems like you wouldn't have anything like a 'dark past', but do you have any 'dark past' stories to tell?", etc. The fans sent in some very detailed questions, making for great "TMI" facts from the members!

You can watch the ONF members sharing tons of behind stories from their comeback preparations, their daily lives, and more with 'The Star', above!