GOT7's 'You Calling My Name' M/V hits 40M views on YouTube

GOT7's 'You Calling My Name' has hit 40M views on YouTube!
The song was revealed on November 4 and the MV hit over 40 million views just in 13 days.
Congratulations to GOT7! You can check out their MV below.
23
16
GOT7's 'You Calling My Name' has hit 40M views on YouTube!
The song was revealed on November 4 and the MV hit over 40 million views just in 13 days.
Congratulations to GOT7! You can check out their MV below.
1
To those who will downvote this article or my comment;
Just remember this is a website for all kpop groups not for a particular group.
Btw,Congrats Got7
1 more reply
0
No ads, no views.
SHOW ALL COMMENTS
Log in to comment