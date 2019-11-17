23

16

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

GOT7's 'You Calling My Name' M/V hits 40M views on YouTube

AKP STAFF

GOT7's 'You Calling My Name' has hit 40M views on YouTube!

The song was revealed on November 4 and the MV hit over 40 million views just in 13 days.

Congratulations to GOT7! You can check out their MV below.

  1. GOT7
4 1,873 Share 59% Upvoted

1

Mitchy62 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

To those who will downvote this article or my comment;

Just remember this is a website for all kpop groups not for a particular group.

Btw,Congrats Got7

Share

1 more reply

0

Monotone69-7 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

No ads, no views.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND