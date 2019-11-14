Fire department employees fired after leaking information on Sulli's passing

Two employees of the Gyeonggi Provincial Fire and Disaster Headquarters have been fired after leaking information on Sulli's passing last month.



The information leaked onto social media includes the time and location of her death, and on October 17, the fire department officially apologized for the unprofessional conduct. On November 14, Chief Lee Hyung Chul revealed, "We have removed the two individuals from their positions. We've made a request to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency to investigate the matter. We will decide on the disciplinary action once the results of the police investigation are announced."



The chief further stated reports will now only be accessible the employee in the charge of the case and the employee's senior official.



As previously reported, Sulli was found to have passed away in her home on October 14 KST.