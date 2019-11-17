EXO's BAEKHYUN faces BAËKHYUN in 'Obsession' concept teasers

EXO's Baekhyun is meeting his doppelganger in the latest teaser images and video for 'Obsession'.



In the image above, Baekhyun comes face to face with his doppelganger. As previously reported, the EXO members are facing their doppelgangers "X-EXO" for their comeback.



Check out more images and a video clip of Baekhyun and his doppelganger BAËKHYUN below and stay tuned for updates!





