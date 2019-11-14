Davichi announce postponement of their new single 'Dear My Longtime Lover'

On November 14, vocal duo Davichi notified fans of a postponement in their comeback digital single release plans.

The duo stated via their official SNS account, "The release date for the new digital single 'Dear My Longtime Lover' has been changed from November 19 through December 3. We have come to this unavoidable decision for the sake of a more completed level of production in the album, so we ask fans for their generous understanding."

Meanwhile, Davichi's upcoming new single "Dear My Longtime Lover" will be a follow-up to the duo's hit single "Unspoken Words", released in May of this year. Look out for the full single release, now set for December 3.

