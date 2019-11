On November 14, Big Bang's Taeyang shared some interesting selcas via his personal Instagram!

In the photos, Taeyang uses a photo app to wear a fake beard and mustache, writing, "Mature Bae". Then, Taeyang's good friend CL soon came across his latest Instagram posts, and couldn't help but react in the most sisterly way!

CL commented, "Ah, this is not okay!!!!!!!!!!!" She added on, "Hurry up and delete it," causing laughter among fans.

What do you think of "Mature Bae"?