Blue House Petition started demanding to give Jung Joon Young and Jonghun longer sentences

A Blue House petition has been started demanding that Jung Joon Young and former F.T Island member Jonghun get longer sentences for group sexual assault and spreading illegal footage.

Prosecutors are currently pursuing sentences of 7 and 5 years respectively, which many citizens believe is not sufficient enough punishment for the crimes they committed.

The petition states: "We want a more severe punishment for Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun. The prosecution's sentence is too weak compared to the crimes committed. We demand heavier punishment. They are trying to escape the law without truly reflecting. Public officials should give heavier punishments to prevent crimes like this in the future and protect innocent females.”





The final verdict is expected to be revealed on November 29 at 11 a.m. KST.



