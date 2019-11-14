23

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Blue House Petition started demanding to give Jung Joon Young and Jonghun longer sentences

A Blue House petition has been started demanding that Jung Joon Young and former F.T Island member Jonghun get longer sentences for group sexual assault and spreading illegal footage. 

Prosecutors are currently pursuing sentences of 7 and 5 years respectively, which many citizens believe is not sufficient enough punishment for the crimes they committed.

The petition states: "We want a more severe punishment for Jung Joon Young and Choi Jonghun. The prosecution's sentence is too weak compared to the crimes committed. We demand heavier punishment. They are trying to escape the law without truly reflecting. Public officials should give heavier punishments to prevent crimes like this in the future and protect innocent females.” 


The final verdict is expected to be revealed on November 29 at 11 a.m. KST.

Nicole_Cervantes320 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago
The fact that the victims will spend a lifetime struggling with the trauma and shame and these men still refer to their crimes as their "foolishness" speaks volumes on how much reflecting they have not done.

jhopes-shadow632 pts 48 minutes ago
48 minutes ago

I personally do hope they receive longer jail time. Their sentences are nothing compared to how much the victims suffered.

