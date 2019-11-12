ASTRO's Moonbin to take hiatus due to health issues

ASTRO's Moonbin will be taking a hiatus due to health issues.



On November 12, ASTRO's label Fantagio Music announced Moonbin would be taking a temporary break because of his health. The label announced, "While preparing for their comeback album, Moonbin visited the hospital for a comprehensive exam. Due to the medical staff's diagnosis, it was decided he will temporarily suspend his activities and concentrate on getting sufficient rest and treatment."



Fantagio also stated ASTRO will be promoting as 5 members until Moonbin recovers.



In related news, ASTRO are scheduled to make a comeback with their sixth mini album 'Blue Flame' on November 20. Stay tuned for updates on Moonbin's health.