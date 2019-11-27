17

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

All KARA members revealed to have been at Hara's private wake shedding heavy tears

AKP STAFF

It has been revealed that all KARA members have been present at Hara's private wake. 

Hara's private wake was held on November 27 and was attended by Hara's family and close friends. 

Reports state that former KARA members Gyuri, Nicole, Seungyeon, Jiyoung, and Youngji were all present and sent their friend away in heavy tears. 

Hara was found deceased at her residence on November 24th, leaving the entertainment industry in a state of deep mourning.

If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.

  1. Hara
3 7,281 Share 94% Upvoted

2

markel9000325 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

This is the saddest of reunions, I hope they are doing well.

Share

1

MsWanderer70 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

=( Who would have predicted 10yrs when I would watch them grow.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

EXO
EXO tap into their dark side in 'Obsession' MV
10 hours ago   38   17,491

allkpop in your Inbox

From Our Shop

Honey Butter Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Cup ramyun - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Yakult Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Soju Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Rice Drink Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
Milkis Sticker - $25% OFF
$25% OFF
New Message

SEND