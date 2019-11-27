All KARA members revealed to have been at Hara's private wake shedding heavy tears

It has been revealed that all KARA members have been present at Hara's private wake.

Hara's private wake was held on November 27 and was attended by Hara's family and close friends.

Reports state that former KARA members Gyuri, Nicole, Seungyeon, Jiyoung, and Youngji were all present and sent their friend away in heavy tears.



Hara was found deceased at her residence on November 24th, leaving the entertainment industry in a state of deep mourning.





If you or someone you know is at risk of self-harm or suicide, seek help as soon as possible by contacting agencies specializing in crisis intervention and suicide prevention in the United States and abroad.

