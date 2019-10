Boy group VAV is gearing up for a comeback!

The group previously dropped a summer bop "Give Me More" back in July, and it seems like they've been keeping busy since.

The mysterious teaser image for their next release doesn't give away much, but it seems like the group will be taking on a darker concept. The image emphasizes the color purple and is dropping some hints on cool motifs that we may see in the upcoming MV.

Stay tuned for more updates!