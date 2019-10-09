1

Taeyeon releases sultry teaser image for her 2nd full album, 'Purpose'

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon will be returning with her 2nd full album, 'Purpose'!

Set for release this October 22 at 6 PM KST, Taeyeon's 2nd full album 'Purpose' is set to contain a total of 12 tracks including her earlier singles "Four Seasons" and "Blue", as well as 10 all-new tracks. 

On October 10, the Girls' Generation member kickstarted off her comeback teasers with a sultry, deep orange image below, raising fans' anticipation. Meanwhile, pre-orders for Taeyeon's 'Purpose' open today (October 10) via various online music sites!

