6

0

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa to head to Maldives for honeymoon

AKP STAFF

Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa are heading to the Maldives for their honeymoon!

On October 9, reports revealed Kangnam and Olympic speed skating gold medalist Lee Sang Hwa are vacationing in the Maldives after holding their wedding at a hotel in Seoul on the 12th. The couple have already released their gorgeous wedding photos, and their official proposal and engagement was captured on SBS variety show 'Same Bed, Different Dreams'. 


The couple wanted to visit somewhere they've never been together for their honeymoon, and after considering the Indonesian island of Komodo and Africa, they decided on the Maldives. As previously reported, Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa met through the SBS travel reality show 'Law of the Jungle'.

Congratulations to the couple once again!

  1. Kangnam
  2. LEE SANG HWA
0 3,723 Share 100% Upvoted
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK To Perform at Music Station Japan
18 hours ago   10   9,304
Block B, Zico
Zico reveals honest thoughts on his own looks
21 hours ago   22   16,039

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND