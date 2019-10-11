Psy reveals MV spoiler for HyunA's comeback

12

Psy revealed a music video spoiler for HyunA's comeback!

On October 11, Psy shared the video clip below of HyunA in a flowery, yellow dress surrounded by dancers in lacey pink. He also posted, "hyunah_aa #spoiler #pnation."

HyunA previously revealed a clip of herself in the dance practice room, working on new choreography.

Stay tuned for updates!
  

@hyunah_aa #spoiler #pnation

  1. Psy
  2. HyunA
papayax0 pt 53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago

I'm so excited, yes queen! It looks stunning

_Jarhon286 pts 40 seconds ago
40 seconds ago

It looks visually so similar to babe im worried. Hyuna has so much potential but her style has been in a total free fall.

Share

