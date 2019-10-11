Psy reveals MV spoiler for HyunA's comeback

Psy revealed a music video spoiler for HyunA's comeback!



On October 11, Psy shared the video clip below of HyunA in a flowery, yellow dress surrounded by dancers in lacey pink. He also posted, "hyunah_aa #spoiler #pnation."



HyunA previously revealed a clip of herself in the dance practice room, working on new choreography.



Stay tuned for updates!

