Psy reveals MV spoiler for HyunA's comeback

Psy revealed a music video spoiler for HyunA's comeback!
On October 11, Psy shared the video clip below of HyunA in a flowery, yellow dress surrounded by dancers in lacey pink. He also posted, "hyunah_aa #spoiler #pnation."
HyunA previously revealed a clip of herself in the dance practice room, working on new choreography.
Stay tuned for updates!
