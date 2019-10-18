Pink Fantasy member Heesun withdraws from group due to anxiety and depression

Pink Fantasy member Heesun has withdrawn from the group.

희선이 탈퇴 관련 공지 pic.twitter.com/z7OOUInoKc — 핑크판타지 (@pinkfantasy_kr) October 18, 2019

The group's Twitter account made the announcement which reads as follows:





"Hello.





This is MyDoll entertainment. We'd like to first apologize to fans for delivering unfortunate news.





Member Heesun has withdrawn from Pink Fantasy due to depression and anxiety and is currently spending time with her family to recover. She has also made postings using her personal SNS accounts that could give Pink Fantasy a bad image, which resulted in internal discussions. Unfortunately, Heesun decided to withdraw and self reflect as being an idol was too difficult for her.

We give our sincerest apologies to fans who love Pink Fantasy. The other members will be continuing on with their promotions and we ask that fans do not make assumptions that make promotions harder for them. We will support the members so that they will not be affected as well.

We apologize again and promise to bring a show a better Pink Fantasy in the future."