Netizens worry about the well being of Sulli's label mates and friends following news of her death

The internet can be an awful place, but for once, Korean and global netizens have united in sending their condolences and worrying about the well being of Sulli's friends.

As news reports of condolence posts made by other artists start to make their way onto the web, netizens have been commenting:

"As goes for everyone, I'm worried about Taeyeon and IU. IU made the song 'Peach' about Sulli and showed her love for her through it. Sulli was Taeyeon's close hoobae and now both have watched Jonghyun and Sulli leave to the sky..."





"Goo Hara... stay strong."





"I can't imagine how traumatized her close friends are..."





"I'm so worried about Taeyeon. She even said she was depressed so I sincerely hope malicious commenters will back off."