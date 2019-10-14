36

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens worry about the well being of Sulli's label mates and friends following news of her death

The internet can be an awful place, but for once, Korean and global netizens have united in sending their condolences and worrying about the well being of Sulli's friends.

As news reports of condolence posts made by other artists start to make their way onto the web, netizens have been commenting:

"As goes for everyone, I'm worried about Taeyeon and IU. IU made the song 'Peach' about Sulli and showed her love for her through it. Sulli was Taeyeon's close hoobae and now both have watched Jonghyun and Sulli leave to the sky..."


"Goo Hara... stay strong."


"I can't imagine how traumatized her close friends are..."


"I'm so worried about Taeyeon. She even said she was depressed so I sincerely hope malicious commenters will back off." 

  1. Sulli
ManupecksSONE74 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

The sad part is that even with what happened with Sulli, and what has happened with others, haters will not stop insulting idols, they will continue to drive them to extreme decisions and high levels of stress. There's so much one person can take, and many "netizens" (Gosh, how I have come to hate that word) just don't care about idols' feelings and how they negatively affect them.

You don't like an artist? Back off, ignore them, act like they don't exist for you. You don't have to go around spreading hate on someone you don't know just because you're an inmature brat with access to the internet!

exo_BAP_snsd48 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

One of the first people I thought of was Taeyeon, it’s a known fact that she’s struggling with depression and I’m worried that seeing one her friends lose the fight might make her want to give up too. Especially since this is the second time. I can only pray that everyone who is deeply affected from the loss of Sulli has the support system that they need

