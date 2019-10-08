Netizens marvel over gag-woman Oh Na Mi's visuals

Comedienne Oh Na Mi is receiving love for her visuals.

The talented gag-woman is well known for her sweet personality. Although she often played unattractive characters in the past, netizens can't help but marvel at her visuals!

She recently participated in a photoshoot, showing off her natural beauty in simple but classy outfits.

Netizens have been commenting:

"Wow she really glowed up!"

"Her doe eyes are really pretty."

"I don't know why people always insist that she's not pretty."