Jackson has dropped two videos!

The first one is an MV to "Walking", his song with Joji featuring Swae Lee and Major Lazer. The second is a teaser to his upcoming single "DWAY!", which will be part of his first solo album 'Mirrors'. The album includes "Bullet to the Heart", "On the Rocks", "Dway!", "Unless I'm With You", "Bad Back" (featuring Goldlink), "Titanic" (featuring Rich Brian), "Faded", and the Chinese version of "I Love You 3000".



Check out both above and below.