Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 11 minutes ago

Jungkook touches fans with his reaction to a wardrobe malfunction on stage

BTS's Jungkook has touched fans' hearts after reacting to a wardrobe malfunction on stage. 

The supergroup has been closing off their world tour and held the first of three concerts on October 26 at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium. During the concert, Jungkook revealed to fans that he realized that his pants had ripped open while performing. He then stated that he worked hard for his pants to rip and it was ok since "they were all family", causing laughter and also touched hearts.

Netizen comments include:

"Our Jungkookie is so sweet~"

"How can a person be that cute?"

"Honestly how can you not fall in love with someone like that?"

What do you think of Jungkook's reaction? Check it out below!

QueenKookie8 pts 5 minutes ago 0
jungkook, in these extreme situations I can keep your butt warm. Just offering

