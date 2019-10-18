50

IU's label to take legal action against malicious comments & reports reveal she stood by Sulli's entire memorial

IU's label Kakao M has announced impending legal action against malicious comments and rumors.

In a statement on October 18, Kakao M announced, "Our company has determined there is a serious level of libel, sexual harassment, and personal attacks occurring through thoughtless malicious comments and the spreading of false rumors about our artist IU, and therefore we're taking legal action."

The agency continued, "We inform you that we have collected related materials through continued monitoring and the collection of evidence submitted by fans. On October 14, we filed a first criminal complaint to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office through a legal representative. In addition, we're preparing to file an additional criminal complaint."

The latest malicious comments surrounding IU are related to her good friend and late K-pop star Sulli's passing. Many netizens questioned why IU wasn't more public with her grief in the same way f(x) member Krystal was criticized. However, just like Krystal, IU is reported to have been by Sulli's memorial for the entire multi-day ceremony. An insider stated, "IU was at the memorial the entire time. As they were best friends, she was deep in sadness as she stood by the deceased."
   

How don't these idiots get it.....

This same shit is what caused Sulli so much stress throughout the years....... MIND YOUR OWN F*CKING BUSINESS NETZ, worry about your own lives instead of helping end others....

I don't know why people are harassing again with malicious comments.

