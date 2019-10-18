Wengie drops fierce 'Empire' MV feat. (G)I-DLE's Minnie

Wengie has dropped a fierce music video for "Empire" featuring (G)I-DLE's Minnie.



The above MV features a lot of strong imagery with Wengie and Minnie in a throne room. Wengie is a Chinese Australian YouTuber and singer, and her latest track "Empire" featuring Minnie of (G)I-DLE is about building a strong background.



Watch Wengie's "Empire" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments.



